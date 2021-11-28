0 Milon’s sacrifice hastened fall of autocracy: Quader - Back Page - observerbd.com
Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 November, 2021, 6:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Milon’s sacrifice hastened fall of autocracy: Quader

Published : Sunday, 28 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207

Bangladesh Awami League led by its General Secretary Obaidul Quader pays tribute to Shaheed Dr Milon by placing wreath at his mausoleum on Dhaka Medical College campus marking the Shaheed Dr Milon Day on Saturday. photo : Observer

Bangladesh Awami League led by its General Secretary Obaidul Quader pays tribute to Shaheed Dr Milon by placing wreath at his mausoleum on Dhaka Medical College campus marking the Shaheed Dr Milon Day on Saturday. photo : Observer

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said the country is proceeding towards the trend of a chain-free democratic development under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
 "Democracy is moving forward without any chains . . . Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, our fight for giving the growing democracy into an institutional shape will continue," he told media.
Obaidul Quader was talking to the journalists after placing wreaths at the portrait of Martyr Shamsul Alam Khan Milon on behalf of the ruling Awami League, marking Shaheed Dr Milon Day.
Replying to a query of journalists, he said, "The supreme sacrifice of Dr Milon further accelerated the anti-autocratic movement as well as the democratic establishment."
He said Sheikh Hasina played an uncompromising role in the democratic movement and as a result that movement helped hasten the fall the then dictatorship.
"Under her (Hasina) charismatic leadership, country's democracy is freed and democracy is moving forward without any chains," he added.
Though the democracy has been liberated, Quader said, it is true that it is yet to be institutionalized fully even today.
The AL general secretary said more time is needed to institutionalize the hard-earned democracy.
Quader stressed on forging unity among the democratic forces in the betterment of the country and its people.
Earlier, the AL general secretary flanked by the party leaders also placed wreaths and offered doa at the Dr Milon's grave on Dhaka Medical College Hospital premises.  
AL leaders--- party presidium member and Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, Organizing Secretary Advocate Afzal Hussain, Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Cultural Affairs Secretary Osim Kumar Ukil, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Abdus Sabur, Deputy Secretary Sayem Khan, Central Committee Member Syed Abdul Awal Shamim and others were present.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
87 hospitalized with dengue
Moderna to develop booster shot for Omicron
Khaleda Zia suffering from liver problem: Fakhrul
BNP trying to create instability in name of movement: Razzaque
Int’l Investment Summit begins in city today
Milon’s sacrifice hastened fall of autocracy: Quader
2 more held over Cumilla Councillor murder
Verdict on BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case today


Latest News
Omicron: Bangladesh asks all ports of entry to remain vigilant
Bangladesh reports three deaths from Covid
BARI scientist receives AFACI Award
HC rules for forming commission to probe allegations against police
Barca register first La Liga away win
Mueller says Lewandowski 'has to' win Ballon d'Or
Govt would consider the fresh demand: Anisul on Khaleda’s treatment
BNP backs students for half bus fare
Dhanmondi blocked by students' protest
Taijul sparks Pakistan collapse to 286 all out in Ctg Test
Most Read News
Bus crash in central Mexico kills 19 pilgrims
Bangladesh reports two deaths from Covid
New coronavirus variant Omicron triggers global alarm, market sell-off
Massive fire guts over 500 shanties in Gazipur's Tongi
US oil price sinks as markets fret over COVID variant
Bangladesh to impose travel ban on South Africa: Health Minister
UK confirms first two cases of new Covid strain Omicron
WTO postpones major meeting after new variant outbreak
Fire burns Chattogram chemical industry
Abrar Fahad's family wants death of all accused by hanging
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft