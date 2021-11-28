Milon’s sacrifice hastened fall of autocracy: Quader



Bangladesh Awami League led by its General Secretary Obaidul Quader pays tribute to Shaheed Dr Milon by placing wreath at his mausoleum on Dhaka Medical College campus marking the Shaheed Dr Milon Day on Saturday. photo : Observer

"Democracy is moving forward without any chains . . . Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, our fight for giving the growing democracy into an institutional shape will continue," he told media.

Obaidul Quader was talking to the journalists after placing wreaths at the portrait of Martyr Shamsul Alam Khan Milon on behalf of the ruling Awami League, marking Shaheed Dr Milon Day.

Replying to a query of journalists, he said, "The supreme sacrifice of Dr Milon further accelerated the anti-autocratic movement as well as the democratic establishment."

He said Sheikh Hasina played an uncompromising role in the democratic movement and as a result that movement helped hasten the fall the then dictatorship.

"Under her (Hasina) charismatic leadership, country's democracy is freed and democracy is moving forward without any chains," he added.

Though the democracy has been liberated, Quader said, it is true that it is yet to be institutionalized fully even today.

The AL general secretary said more time is needed to institutionalize the hard-earned democracy.

Quader stressed on forging unity among the democratic forces in the betterment of the country and its people.

Earlier, the AL general secretary flanked by the party leaders also placed wreaths and offered doa at the Dr Milon's grave on Dhaka Medical College Hospital premises.

AL leaders--- party presidium member and Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, Organizing Secretary Advocate Afzal Hussain, Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Cultural Affairs Secretary Osim Kumar Ukil, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Abdus Sabur, Deputy Secretary Sayem Khan, Central Committee Member Syed Abdul Awal Shamim and others were present. -BSS







