2 more held over Cumilla Councillor murder

Cumilla, Nov 27: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members on Saturday arrested two more accused in the case for killing Cumilla Ward Councillor Syed Mohammad Sohel.

The arrestees are Md Ashikur Rahman Rocky and Md Alam Mia, said Maj Md Sakib Hossain, Company Commander of RAB-11.

Rocky was arrested from Chandi Bazar in Lalmonirhat district while Alam from Adarsha Sadar upazila in Cumilla, he said. Earlier on Wednesday, RAB arrested another accused Sumon in connection with the murder. Sohel, Cumilla City Corporation (CCC) Councillor of Ward-17, and one of his aides were shot dead while four others sustained injuries when gunmen opened fire at his office in Pathuariapara area on Monday.







