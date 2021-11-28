Verdict on BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case today

The judgement of BUET (Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology) student Abrar Fahad will be delivered today.

Abrar, a second-year student of BUET, was brutally beaten to death in the early hours of October 7 in 2019 allegedly by some Chhatra League activists.

On October 14, the trial court Judge, Abu Zafar Md Kamaruzzaman fixed the date of judgement upon completion of both prosecution and defence arguments.

On the last date of arguments, the trial court Prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan prayed to court to give capital punishment to all the accused.

On the same day, the defence lawyers pleaded to acquit all the accused, claiming they are innocent.

A large number of lawyers including Advocate Mahbub Uddin, Adv Aminul Ghani Titu, Adv Sree Pran Nath and adv Monjurul Alam defended the accused.

During the trial, 46 out of 60 prosecution witnesses and six defence witnesses testified before the capital's Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT)-1.

Earlier on September 15 last year, the STT-1 framed charges against all the 25 accused in the case.

Later the tribunal on September 8 this year framed charges in the case again following a plea of prosecution.

Inspector Md Wahiduzaman of the Detective Branch (DB) of police submitted the charge sheet against 25 BUET students on November 13 in 2019.

The 25 charge-sheeted accused are - Mehedi Hasan Russel, Anik Sarker, Ifti Mosharraf Sakal, Md Mehedi Hasan Robin, Md Meftahul Islam Jeon, Muntassir Alam Jemmy, Khandaker Tabakkharul Islam Tanvir, Md Muzahidur Rahman, Muhtasim Fuad, Md Moniruzzaman Monir, Md Akash Hossain, Hossain Mohammad Toha, Md Mazedul Islam, Shamim Billah, Moaj Abu Hurayra, ASM Nazmus Sadat, Istiak Ahammed Munna, Amit Saha, Md Mizanur Rahman alias Mizan, Shamsul Arefin Rafat, SM Mahmud Setu, Morsheduzzaman Jisan, Ehteshamul Rabbi Tanim, Morshed Amatya Islam and Mostaba Rafid. Of those accused 22 are in jail while rest three are fugitive.

Absconding Jisan, Rafid and Tanim were tried in absentia.

Among the accused are BUET BCL general secretary Russel, vice-president Fuad, organasing secretary Robin, information and research secretary Anik, literary secretary Monir, sports secretary Jion, publication secretary Munna, deputy social services secretary Sakal, deputy legal affairs secretary Amit Saha, and deputy office secretary Rafid.

Eight accused-Ifti Mosharraf Sakal, Anik Sarker, Md Meftahul Islam Jeon, Md Mazedul Islam, Md Mehedi Hasan Robin, Md Moniruzzaman Monir, Khandaker Tabakkharul Islam Tanvir and ASM Nazmus Sadat gave confessional statement on several dates.

According to the police investigation, 11 accused were directly linked in the killing while 14 others had indirect involvement.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court took into cognizance the charge sheet in the case against the accused 25 at late November, 2019.

The case was later transferred to the speedy trial tribunal, allowing a plea from Abrar's father.

On the night of October 6 in 2019, Abrar was sent for by BUET's some BCL leaders to room no -2011 from his room for his alleged social media post criticizing the Bangladesh-India deal on sharing the water of the Feni River. Later the BCL leaders allegedly beat him mercilessly. Police at 3a.m. recovered his dead body from the stair of Sher-e-Bangla Hall of BUET and rushed him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead around 6.30am on October 7, 2019.

Abrar's father Barkat Ullah filed a murder case against 19 BCL leaders of BUET unit with the Chawkbazar Police Station.

The incident triggered a firestorm of protests on campuses across the country. Many took to social media to demand justice for Abrar.

Amid protests on the campus, BUET authorities on October 11 last year banned all political activities on the campus.

BUET authorities expelled its 26 students for their alleged involvement in Abrar Fahad murder case.

Abrar was a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering department and stayed at room no-1011.







