Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 9:16 AM
College Student’s Death

‘Main driver’ of killer truck arrested

Published : Saturday, 27 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Staff Correspondent

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested Harun Miah, 38, who was the 'main driver' of the Dhaka South City Corporation's (DSCC) garbage truck that ran over Notre Dame College student Nayeem Hasan, leaving him dead on the spot in the city's Gulistan area.
RAB Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin on Friday said intelligence unit of RAB has started a
shadow investigation into the death of Nayeem and accused Harun Miah was arrested from Jatrabari in the capital.
Authorities have sacked Harun Mia, a cleaner of the DSCC, over the death of Notre Dame College student Nayeem Hasan.
Police arrested Rasel Khan, who was on the wheel of the truck at the time of the accident, on Wednesday. A court later placed him on a three-day remand in a case over the incident.
Nayeem's death sparked uproar among his peers. They took to the streets demanding justice for the second day on Thursday.
Law enforcers initially said Harun was the truck's assigned driver, with Rasel acting as his proxy. But city corporation officials later said Rasel was not employed by the authority.
The DSCC on Thursday suspended the truck's designated driver Iran Mia and dismissed two cleaners, including Harun, in connection with the accident.
The dismissal order also shed light on a series of irregularities that led to Nayeem's death.
According to the order, Iran had handed over the key of the truck to Harun. The cleaner in turn put Rasel in charge of the vehicle. Another DSCC cleaner, Abdur Razzak, was also in the truck during the accident.


