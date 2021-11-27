BNP performs prayer session seeking Khaleda’s recovery



BNP leaders and activists join a special prayer session at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital after the Jum'a prayers on Friday seeking divine blessings for early recovery of the party's seriously ailing Chairperson Khaleda Zia. The special prayer was also arranged in mosques and places of worship of other religious communities across the country. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Milad and doa mahfils were performed at thousands of mosques in every

district of the country including the National Mosque Baitul Mukarram.

Maulana Shah Mohammad Nesarul Haque, convener of the Nationalist Ulema Party, conducted prayers and munajat at Baitul Mukarram.

Earlier, leaders and activists from different parts of the capital started taking position at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram at 11 am.

Thousands of leaders and activists of the metropolis took part in prayers and munajat for Khaleda Zia's recovery at Baitul Mukarram. However, they left Baitul Mukarram peacefully.

Marking the porgramme, the law and order forces tightened the security in Baitul Mukarram and its surrounding areas to ensure the safety of worshippers.

BNP standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Member Mirza Abbas, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, Information and Research Affairs Secretary Z Khan. Riaz Uddin Nasu, Member of the Chairperson's Advisory Council and Convener of Mahanagar North BNP Aman Ullah Aman, Convener of the South Abdus Salam, Advisor Taimur Alam Khandaker and others took part in the prayer.

Doa-munajat was held in hundreds of mosques in ten upazilas of Barishal district and more than 100 mosques and madrasas in 30 wards of Barisal city. As part of the central program on Friday, post-Jumma Doa Munajat was held at the city's Muslim graveyard Jame Mosque, organized by the Barisal Metropolitan BNP.

Prayer was held at Jahangirnagar University Community Mosque after Friday with the initiative of Jahangirnagar University Nationalist Teachers Forum and University Teachers Association of Bangladesh.

Former Member of Parliament of Dhaka-19 constituency Dr. Dewan Md Salauddin Babu (virtual), President of Jahangirnagar University Nationalist Teachers Forum Prof. Dr. Syed Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan and General Secretary Prof. Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan took part at the programme.

Jahangirnagar University Nationalist Teachers Forum distributed food for more than 150 orphans and scholars seeking Khaleda Zia's recovery.

Prayer sessions were offered in all mosques of Rajshahi district and metropolis for the Khaleda Zia's recovery. Meanwhile, district leaders of the party were present at the Baneshwar Khuntipara Jame Mosque in the district to seek Begum Zia's advance treatment abroad.

Manikganj district BNP has organized prayer seeking cure of the party chief. Manikganj BNP district President Afroza Khan Rita, organized the programme in all mosques of 6 upazilas and 2 municipal units of Manikganj district after Jumma.

Prayer and milad mahfil was also held in Sherpur and Bogra.

After Asar prayer, Rangpur district women's party organized prayer session at the district BNP office.











