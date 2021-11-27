CCC canal digging project begins

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 26: After a long gap, the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) is going to begin the excavation project of 2.9- km long canal from Bahadderhat Baroipara to Karnaphuli river to free Chattogram from water-logging.

According to CCC sources, the LGRD and Cooperative Minister Tajul Islam MP will attend the opening function scheduled to be held on Saturday as the chief guest.

The Minister will open the digging programme at Baroipara Saturday

morning.

The CCC sources said, the canal digging programme had been dealayed due to delay in acquisition of land for the project.

For this reason, the CCC had paid an amount of Taka 911 crore to the District administration for compensation of land acquired for the project last year.

But strangely, the district administration had failed to hand over those lands to the CCC to begin the works of the project.

A total of 9 acres of land are needed for the project. So, they have agreed to revise the project.

The CCC has further revised the project three times.

The government is providing Taka 915 crore, 75 per cent of the project cost. But the CCC will have to bear, the rest 25 per cent amounting to Taka 305 crore. The total cost of the project is Taka 1424 crore.

The project was scheduled to be completed by June 2021. CCC had applied to extend the time to June 2023 next for completion of the project.

The project had been approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) held on June 24 in 2014 last at a cost of Taka 289 crore. But strangely, the CCC could not begin the project. So, they had applied again for revising the project which was approved by ECNECon November 7 in 2018 at a cost of Taka 1256 crore.

On January 28 in 2020 last, the then Mayor of Chattogram AJM Nasiruddin inaugurated the excavation programme. The Mayor opened the works at Waiserpara under East Bakalia ward.

But strangely, the works did not begin. Meanwhile, the CCC again applied to the Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Ministry to revise it in September last year.

The Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) had taken up the project to free the people from the curse of water-logging. Under the project, a canal will be excavated from Baroipara at Bahadderhat to Bolirhat including the re-excavation and excavation of several new canals to pave the way for quick discharge of rain water during the rainy season.

The 2.9 kilometres long and 65 feet wide canal will be excavated under the project with 20 feet wide road on both sides of the canal.

The UNDP aided master plan for Chattogram City was prepared 25 years ago in 1995 to excavate three canals to remove water-logging from the city.

The local Government and Rural Developemnt (LGRD) Ministry has approved the project earlier to remove the curse of water-logging of the port city.

Moreover, the government undertook a mega project titled ''Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water logging of Chattogram" worth Tk 5,616 crore on August 9, 2017 to end the longstanding waterlogging problem in the city.

Under the project, the implementing agency will re-excavate 36 canals of Chattogram city, construct drains nearby to remove rainwater, acquire 96 acres of land, and construct 176,000 metres of retain wall, 85.68 km of road, 48 PC bridges and 6 culverts.

The works of the project of Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) are underway under the supervision of the Bangladesh Army.





