6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts country

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna and some other parts of the country early Friday morning, said the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The tremor was felt around 5:45 am.

According to the USGS the epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 32.8 kilometers (20.4 miles) near Hakha, Chin State, Myanmar.

However, no casualties were reported so far.

The earthquake also jolted West Bengal,Assam and Tripura, according to Indian media. -UNB











