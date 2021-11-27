Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 9:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts country

Published : Saturday, 27 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna and some other parts of the country early Friday morning, said the US Geological Survey (USGS).
The tremor was felt around 5:45 am.
According to the USGS the epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 32.8 kilometers (20.4 miles) near Hakha, Chin State, Myanmar.
However, no casualties were reported so far.
The earthquake also jolted West Bengal,Assam and Tripura, according to Indian media.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Poorest face food crisis amid fertiliser shortage
Scientists build plant to produce fuels from sunlight, air
Putin to travel to India in rare trip abroad
‘Main driver’ of killer truck arrested
BNP performs prayer session seeking Khaleda’s recovery
CCC canal digging project begins
6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts country
It’s US politics to keep countries under pressure in the name of democracy: FM


Latest News
We do politics under motherly affection of Sheikh Hasina: Nanak
Awami League to observe Shaheed Dr Milon Day Saturday
Govt to facilitate exports thru air cargo from Sylhet: Momen
If Khaleda slow poisoned, Fakhrul will be accused: Quader
WHO cautions against travel curbs over new variant
Man killed in N'ganj gas pipeline blast
Jubo League leader shot dead in mid-river
Firefighter dies after falling sick dousing Ctg factory fire
BNP fails to appreciate PM's generosity to Khaleda: Info Minister
SSC examinee found dead in Barishal
Most Read News
Half fare in BRTC buses for students from Dec 1
Germany to get its first woman foreign minister
WHO cautions against travel curbs over new variant
UK to ban travel from 6 countries
Tremor jolts capital, other parts of country
Man killed in N'ganj gas pipeline blast
BUET admission test results published, 67pc fail
Fears over new Covid variant hit Asian markets, oil prices
Man crushed under train at Gafargaon
Chattogram Test: Imperious Liton strikes maiden ton
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft