6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts country
A 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna and some other parts of the country early Friday morning, said the US Geological Survey (USGS).
The tremor was felt around 5:45 am.
According to the USGS the epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 32.8 kilometers (20.4 miles) near Hakha, Chin State, Myanmar.
However, no casualties were reported so far.
The earthquake also jolted West Bengal,Assam and Tripura, according to Indian media. -UNB