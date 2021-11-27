New, deadlier Covid variant rings alarm

Another new variant of deadly coronavirus has been found and it has already mutated many times causing a few raised eyebrows of virologists.

They said it was the most dangerous variant of coronavirus they had ever seen.

Vaccines may be less effective against these variant, said public health experts.

Researchers are now examining if the vaccine will work against it, how fast it will spread and how horrible the symptoms could be.

No official name has yet been given to the new variant of Covid-19. It is currently called B.1.1.529. The spike protein in it is quite different from other types of coronavirus.

The British Health Security Agency claims that the variant called B.1.1.529 has a spike protein that was dramatically different to the one in the original coronavirus that Covid-19 vaccines are based on.

Researchers in the United Kingdom said the virus could spread to other parts of the world. And now that the vaccine is available, there is a fear that it will not be very effective against it.

As a precautionary measure, the United Kingdom has imposed travel restrictions on at least six African countries,

including South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Botswana.

India and Israel have taken similar steps. Indian authorities have instructed the airport to tighten the corona test for returning passengers. Extra caution is being sought, especially for those travelling from South Africa and neighbouring countries.

Israel has banned travel to seven countries in the African region due to the new type of corona variant.

So far, a total of 60 people in South Africa, Hong Kong, Botswana and Israel have been diagnosed with B1.1.529.

The health experts said with the reduction in infections and deaths, people have the idea that there is no Covid-19 in the country. But it will not take long for the situation to change.

If people do not follow the hygiene rules, the picture may change again.

They said people are not maintaining health guidelines properly after infection rate came down. People are not wearing masks. Crowds are being seen inside and outside of shopping malls, public transport, private offices, restaurants, educational institutions. Hygiene rules are not being followed in the hospital also.

Mushtaq Hossain, Adviser to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said, "The new variant could be more deadly than the Delta. In Europe-Russia, there is a risk of a more serious variant than Delta."

Flights have been launched in different countries. In this regard, Dr. Mushtaq Hossain said, "Surveillance should be increased and patient management as well."

"It was crucial to adhere to the health guidelines that the public health experts had been recommending since the outbreak of Covid-19. People must get vaccinated. However, it is not a magic pill that can put an end to the pandemic overnight. Complying with health guidelines, particularly avoiding gatherings and wearing a mask is of paramount importance," he added.

Prof Dr Nazrul Islam, Former VC of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU) and virologist said, "It will not take long for the disaster to come again if the health rules are not followed. It is already being seen in many parts of the world. As long as Covid-19 is not eradicated from the world danger is there."

"We are at the stage of slow transmission but there is no doubt it can increased at any time. Countries around the world that have had zero infections have been forced to go into lockdown again. The list includes Thailand, China, Vietnam, Australia, and New Zealand. We don't have as much success as they do and so there's no room for complacency," he observed.





