BRTC to charge students half fare from Dec

Due to the continuous student agitation, the government has decided to charge half fare in Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) administered buses across the country.

Minister for Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader on Friday said the decision would be effective from December 1 this year, adding that Prime Minister Sheikh

Hasina had already agreed to the decision.

While speaking at a press conference at his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad, Obaidul Quader said, "Sheikh Hasina's government is the government of the people. If this decision is implemented from December 1, students will be able to travel by BRTC bus at half fare."

He also said that in order to pay half the fare of the bus, the students must keep the 'valid' identity card inscribed with their own photograph from their respective educational institution. Students will get this facility while traveling on BRTC bus from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm.

"However, this concession will not be applicable on holidays of educational institutions. BRTC will issue a notification in this regard soon," he added.

The government has increased bus fares by 27 per cent recently under pressure from transport owners after a 23 per cent increase in diesel prices. Since then, the students have been protesting for half the bus fare. The movement gained momentum on Wednesday when a Notre Dame College student was killed in a road accident involving a City Corporation vehicle.

The Minister, also the General Secretary of Awami League said that a meeting would be held at BRTA on today on the issue of giving students 'concessions' in privately owned buses and minibuses. Stakeholders, including transport owners and labour federation leaders, will be there.

"Hopefully, transport owners will make a positive decision, sensitive to social responsibility and students' demands," he added.







