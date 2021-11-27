No progress in 3 years into road safety measures



Slow pace of work for setting underground power cables, without adequate safety measures, makes busy Maghbazar-Mouchak thoroughfare in the capital risky for pedestrians and commuters. The photo was taken on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

On July 29 in 2018, the deaths of Rajib and Dia, two students of Ramiz Uddin Cantonment College, in road accident on the Dhaka's Airport Road, sparked protests among students of the country.

Thousands of students from different schools and colleges again demonstrated at different points of the capital demanding justice for Nayeem, a student of Notre Dame College, who was killed in a road accident on Wednesday.

They also demanded road safety

A new law was passed after the earlier movement of students demanding road safety. However, the law enforcers are yet to implement the law - Section 9 of the Road Transport Act-2018 in the face of demands of bus owners and workers' organizations.

But in the face of the pressure of the movement steps were taken to amend the law. The law was prepared for amendment. Many feel that this process is tantamount to letting go of the reckless transport sector.

Ilyas Kanchan, the founding President of 'We Demand Safe Road', told the media in response to a question, "The government is doing this mainly under the pressure of the transport sector. But those who lead the transport sector are also in government. So where is the barrier? The obstacle is actually intentional. They don't want road discipline and so there is chaos. They use the workers to their advantage."

"We said during the last movement, if the demand was not met, we would go back on the road. So the students have taken to the streets again," he said.

Although the Road Safety Act was enacted in the face of the demands of the students, the bus owners' and workers' organizations first objected to the four important sections of the Act (74, 84, 96 and 105).

They carried out transport strikes across the country. The government subsequently suspended the implementation of these clauses. As per the decision of the government, the police have not filed any case under these sections.

However, the country's lawyers say this decision is controversial. Because they questioned the legitimacy of partial implementation of any law passed in the parliament.

The Home Minister decided to relax the law in nine sections after a meeting with the leaders of the employers 'and workers' organizations in November 2019.

Under pressure from workers and transport owners, the government began the process of amending the law this year. The Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges sought the views of those concerned in drafting the amended law in May.

A number of Supreme Court lawyers have also said the proposed amendment makes every non-bailable clause bailable.

They say according to section 105 of the law, if a person is killed or seriously injured in a motor vehicle accident and is found guilty of reckless driving, those involved will be punished with five years imprisonment or a fine of Tk5, 00000 or both.

A Supreme Court lawyer said the word 'severely injured' had been dropped from the Section 105. That is to say, if no one is killed in an accident, even if many people are seriously injured, those involved in that accident cannot be punished under this section.

"We need to break the syndicate of those who have been the mafia in the transport sector for a long time," he added.



