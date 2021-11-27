58 more patients hospitalized with dengue

Some 58 more people hospitalized with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 56 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 2 outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 26,917 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to November 26. Among them, a total of 26,373 patients have returned home after recovery.

