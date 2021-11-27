Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 9:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

58 more patients hospitalized with dengue

Published : Saturday, 27 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

Some 58 more people hospitalized with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 56 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 2 outside Dhaka.
According to the statistics, a total of 26,917 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to November 26. Among them, a total of 26,373 patients have returned home after recovery.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
58 more patients hospitalized with dengue
Woman, daughter found dead in Gazipur
Country to start vaccine production next yr: Salman
Court orders confiscation of properties of Kanak, Maj(Retd) Delwar
Munia murder case: PBI probe report submission deferred again to Dec 8
Man shot death by brother-in-law in city
BTRC, Meta receive legal notice
Govt can permit Khaleda to go abroad if it wants: Rizvi


Latest News
We do politics under motherly affection of Sheikh Hasina: Nanak
Awami League to observe Shaheed Dr Milon Day Saturday
Govt to facilitate exports thru air cargo from Sylhet: Momen
If Khaleda slow poisoned, Fakhrul will be accused: Quader
WHO cautions against travel curbs over new variant
Man killed in N'ganj gas pipeline blast
Jubo League leader shot dead in mid-river
Firefighter dies after falling sick dousing Ctg factory fire
BNP fails to appreciate PM's generosity to Khaleda: Info Minister
SSC examinee found dead in Barishal
Most Read News
Half fare in BRTC buses for students from Dec 1
Germany to get its first woman foreign minister
WHO cautions against travel curbs over new variant
UK to ban travel from 6 countries
Tremor jolts capital, other parts of country
Man killed in N'ganj gas pipeline blast
BUET admission test results published, 67pc fail
Fears over new Covid variant hit Asian markets, oil prices
Man crushed under train at Gafargaon
Chattogram Test: Imperious Liton strikes maiden ton
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft