Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 9:15 AM
“Journalists’ role vital to establish good governance”

Published : Saturday, 27 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Nov 26: Proactive role of the journalists in print and electronic media is very important for establishing good governance everywhere in the society as the present government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is committed to do the same.
Journalists are a supportive force for the country's development and progress. They run the mass media and the media is the mirror of a society.  So, they have enormous scopes of taking the country forward through their objective reporting.
The views were expressed at a view-sharing meeting with journalists titled "Role of Media in establishing Good Governance" hosted by the Regional office of Press Information Department (PID) at Hotel Nice International in Rajshahi city on Friday.
In the meeting, PID Principal Information Officer Shahenur Mian gave an illustration of the present government's achievements in various development sectors while addressing the meeting as chief guest.
With Additional Deputy Commissioner Joya Maria Perera in the chair, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Deputy Principal Information Officer Muhammad Touhiduzzaman and Editor of Daily Sonar Desh Akbarul Hassan Millat.
Shahenur Mian said the government has been implementing diversified programmes to establish good governance and the mass-media has a vital role to supplement the government endeavor.
He said the media always works in favour of the mass-people depicting the government's development and public-interest related works.
So, the media is a partner of the development activities and the media workers are complementary to each other.
Highlighting the importance of constructive criticism, he said, the present government always welcomes it for consolidating democracy besides doing furthermore development works for welfare of the public in general.    -BSS


