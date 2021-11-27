BGB recovers Tk 6 crore worth Yaba

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered two lakh pieces of Yaba worth Tk six crore during a drive at Teknaf, the force said on Friday.

The illegal drug was being smuggled to Bangladesh from Myanmar through Egarokani Alamgir Project area on Thursday, said BGB-2 in a press release.

A special patrol team of Whykong BOP spotted three men crossing Naf River with some plastic bags around 10:45 pm and started approaching them immediately.

But the smugglers managed to swim through the river and flee sensing the presence of BGB as the location was just 500 metres away from the Myanmar border. -UNB









