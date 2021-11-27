

Investing in girl’s education an absolute game changer: Helen Grant

"Investing in girls' education is an absolute game changer," she said, adding that girls' education is a key priority for the UK government.

Helen Grant, who was appointed in January 2021 as the British Prime Minister's Special Envoy on Girls' Education, made the remarks before wrapping up her recent visit to Bangladesh.

While talking to a small group of reporters at the residence of British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson, Helen listed poverty, climate change; gender based violence, early pregnancy and forced marriage as some of the barriers that need to be addressed through joint efforts.

As girls remain at greater risk of violence, sexual abuse, child marriage due to out of schools, she said investing in girls is very important.

The government of the United Kingdom (UK) has recently contributed US$34.7 million to Unicef through the British High Commission in Dhaka to provide access to quality education for the most disadvantaged and out-of-school children in Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh has made significant progress towards ensuring education for every child. But persistent and complex challenges remain when it comes to equitable access and the quality of education," said Sheldon Yett, Unicef Representative to Bangladesh on Friday.

The contribution by the UK Government will boost Unicef's joint work with the Government of Bangladesh and partners to address these challenges, and to especially support disadvantaged students whose education has been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, he added.

The partnership with the UK government focuses on education for out-of-school children and will improve learning particularly for girls, children with disabilities and children from the most disadvantaged areas.

It also places emphasis on improving enrolment, retention and completion rates in primary and secondary education.

Throughout, Unicef will continue to work closely with the Government of Bangladesh and key stakeholders, not least, children and their parents.

The partnership will bring significant change to the lives of the children who need it the most, and will help to strengthen the education system for all.

"The UK has committed to stand up for the right of all girls to 12 years of quality education. We are delighted to be partnering with Unicef and BRAC and working closely with the Government of Bangladesh to improve student learning, support adolescent girls to stay in school, and enable the most marginalized children to access quality education," said Robert Chatterton Dickson, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh.

The UK government funding will support Unicef to implement the partnership from 2021 to 2028.

Before leaving Dhaka, British Prime Minister's Special Envoy Helen said girls, who are educated, are able to choose or are able to decide when they will get married and can take other important decisions. -UNB







