Shaheed Dr Milon Day today

Dr Milon, who was also a lecturer of Dhaka Medical College (DMC), was killed by the goons of military junta near the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) of Dhaka University at the height of anti-autocracy movement on the day in 1990.

The supreme sacrifice of Dr Milon transformed the anti-autocracy movement into a mass upsurge that prompted the fall of the then autocratic regime paving the way for restoration of democracy in the country.

On the eve of the day, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages recalling the supreme sacrifice of Dr Milon for the cause of restoration of democracy.

In his message, the President expected that the new generation will involve themselves in the democratic practice being imbued with the ideology of Dr Milon.

"Democracy and development are complementary to each other. In order to ensure sustainable development, the progress of democracy must also be accelerated," he said.

The President said Dr Milon was a bright star in democratic movement of Bangladesh. Democracy was restored in 1990 in exchange of sacrifice of many people's lives like Dr Milon's. -BSS











