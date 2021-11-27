Landmark progress in the journey to become a developing country

It is heartening to note that The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has unanimously approved a resolution to allow Bangladesh to graduate to the developing country category from the least developed country (LDC) category. And our foreign ministry sources have also clarified that following the adoption of this resolution, Bangladesh has completed all required procedures to be graduated from the LDC category.



Undeniably, it is a landmark achievement in Bangladesh's development journey coinciding with celebrations of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



We won't do justice, unless we thank our political leadership to have spearheaded its mission with a sheer commitment in the face of a myriad challenges to graduate in the ranks of a developing country.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina envisioned transforming Bangladesh into a middle-income country by 2021 and a developed country by 2041. Moreover, graduation of an LDC is not only a success of the country itself but also a testimony of the strength of multilateral partnership led by the UN. Therefore, we wholeheartedly thank UN authorities for their guidance and cooperation.



We mustn't forget, every success comes with a series of challenges. And since, Bangladesh is scheduled to officially become a developing country by 2026, which gives us five years to prepare for the transition and deal with the impacts of Covid-19 on our economy. Marching forward, we must also have concrete economic policies in place for when we lose the trade benefits that we are currently enjoying.



As far as domestic challenges are concerned, more than 22million people still languish in poverty, inequality has increased in obvious and cruel ways, job creation remains sluggish, international investments are still limited , revenue generation is weak (Tax/GDP ratio is low and declining), and trade imbalances remains a challenge.



In particular, we are concerned with the prevailing challenges to our democracy. Deficits in democracy are worrisome; our elections are mired in violence, the government is struggling to establish rule of law, executive dominance has jeopardised the principle of the separation of powers. And most importantly, aggressive impatience with any criticism, dissent or organised opposition has shrunk the space for public discourse while threatening human rights issues.



However, we have full confidence that with good governance and efficient planning and its characteristic resilience, Bangladesh can continue this positive trend and become a higher middle-income country by 2031 and a developed country by 2041.



In conclusion, we thank the prime minister, for her unrelenting struggle for uplifting the country's economy and brightening up the nation's global image. She has led us from the front in this exciting journey despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

