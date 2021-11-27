Video
Letter To the Editor

Raising awareness in using plastic products

Published : Saturday, 27 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97

Dear Sir
Plastic is one of the most used materials on the world. There are many leading countries in using plastics. It is because it is easy to carry and very cheap. While using this material, they do not throw dirt where they need to (keep it to themselves if necessary, throw it away when they find a dustbin). Moreover, there are dustbins with recyclable and non-recyclable.

Unfortunately, in our country, these facilities are scarcely available. People throw plastics randomly, causing public suffering and environmental damage. In order to get rid of this, hiring people at street corners, in front of shopping malls, in front of office courts can be a solution--so that if someone accidentally throws dust, they quickly pick it up and throw it in the dustbin. There are not so many sweepers, sweepers, cleaners in the street. Perhaps recruiting such large number of people for keeping street clean is impossible. Therefore, everyone of us should be aware. We have to do our own work. We should keep our working place environment friendly and clean.

Let us be aware of the use of plastics and plastic products. It is necessary for not only us but also for future generations.
Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID


