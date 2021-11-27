

UNSC must play a robust role for Rohingya repatriation



This is the first time that the UN has unanimously passed a resolution calling for the protection of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities. The UN General Assembly's Third Committee on November 17 passed a resolution on the "Human rights situation of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar." The proposal was jointly raised by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the European Union (EU) and co-sponsored by inter-regional countries, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Japan, and Korea. A total of 107 countries have co-sponsored the resolution, the highest since 2017.



It called on Myanmar to address the root causes of the Rohingya crisis, fulfil its obligations under the bilateral agreement with Bangladesh, and cooperate with other agencies, including the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Myanmar and all UN human rights bodies, the renewal and effective implementation of the MoU signed between Myanmar and the UNHCR and UNDP to create a conducive environment in the Rakhine State of Myanmar.



For the first time, the adoption of a UN resolution on the Rohingya by consensus carries political significance. Like all other countries, Russia and China have shown interest in resolving the long-lasting crisis. This can be a significant day for Bangladesh. China, Russia, and some countries which had created obstacles earlier on the issue did not create obstacles this time, which means they are going to change their stance on the Rohingya issue.



But in fact, no action can be taken on any issue with the resolution passed in the General Assembly. This requires a unanimous resolution in the Security Council. However, the extent to which this resolution can play a helpful role in resolving the Rohingya crisis in the current context is being discussed everywhere. Now the UN all countries of the world and human rights organizations must be vocal in implementing it. This would be possible if such kind of resolution can be adopted in UNSC because UNSC has the power to implement the resolution. Now it is high time for Bangladesh to take and raise the issue at UN Security Council. For this, Bangladesh has to continue its strong diplomatic activities.



Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina recently paid a visit to France from November 9 to November 13. Bangladesh urged France to stand by Bangladesh in resolving the long-running Rohingya problem. France has assured to stand by Bangladesh in resolving the crisis. The assurance was given by the French President during a meeting with visiting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Paris on November 10, 2021. France agreed and promised that they would remain beside Bangladesh until the permanent solution of the Rohingya crisis. Side by side, Bangladesh has to continue bilateral talks with China and Russia.



The resolution is passed in the General Assembly session, then the Security Council should also pass it - that is the goal now for Bangladesh. But for the repatriation, Myanmar side needs to create a conducive environment for the displaced Rohingya to return to their homeland. In this connection multidimensional pressure on them are essential. The United Nations have also made proposals in this regard. But Myanmar is not moving. At present, the military government is directly in power there. Earlier they were indirect helpers.



A major solution could be found through the UN Security Council. The consensus of the permanent members of the Security Council is crucial. The United States, the United Kingdom is with Bangladesh in this matter. China, Russia, Japan and France--these countries need to take a clear stand on resolving the Rohingya crisis. But for this, we need more vigorous and far-sighted diplomatic activities in the context of new realities. We cannot say that the position of China and Russia is in our favour. The desired outcome cannot be expected until a resolution is passed in the UN Security Council unanimously.



The Rohingya crisis, the most pressing global humanitarian tragedy, enters the fifth year since their massive influx took place in Bangladesh in the face of 'genocidal killings' and 'ethnic cleansing in Myanmar in August 2017. Currently, the number of Rohingyas staying in Bangladesh in Cox's Bazar and newly built facilities in Bhasan Char, Noakhali is more than 1.1 million, with a prospect of adding about 50,000 newborn babies every year.



The tragedy continues every day as more uncertainty looms over their repatriation. The Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, singularly shouldered the burden of the Rohingyas as they were fleeing 'ethnic cleansing and genocide in their own country where they have been living for centuries. Under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has not only sheltered the stateless and the most persecuted community in the world but also has waged a historic diplomatic battle to seek a permanent solution to the Rohingya crisis through the return to their homeland in safety, security, and dignity.



A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Government of Bangladesh and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) recently to start humanitarian assistance to the Rohingya in Bhasan Char. The signing of this MoU proves the legitimacy of Bangladesh's position in humanitarian assistance to Rohingyas in Bhasan Char. The Rohingyas will benefit from this. However, their speedy and safe repatriation to Myanmar should not be forgotten. The international community should take proactive steps for speedy and safe repatriation. In the current context, this memorandum of understanding is very positive.



This instrument of cooperation between Bangladesh and the UN will help to implement certain measures for the benefit of the long-suffering Rohingya population until the latter can return safely and sustainably to Myanmar. The MoU is a formality observed by the two authorities to reconfirm their commitment to continue supporting displaced Rohingyas in the country. The agreement relating to the Bhasan Char enclave will expedite collaboration between the government and the UN regarding different types of services and activities for the increasing number of Rohingyas living on the island.



It is to be noted that before signing the instrument of cooperation, UN officials held discussions with the Rohingya community in Cox's Bazar and those already on the island so that they may have full insight into their needs and views. The exchange of ideas and opinions among the government officials, NGO field workers, UN representatives, and the Rohingya community leaders is expected to continue regularly and effectively address humanitarian and protection issues at Bhasan Char. In this regard, the UN encourages the international community to increase its generous support to the humanitarian response in Bangladesh, recognizing the fact that the Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya Humanitarian Response in Cox's Bazar is running short of funds needed to run the operation.



The world leaders especially the UN have to pressure Myanmar severely and Myanmar will be forced to change its position. This requires the sincere initiative of many parties. China, Japan, Russia, Bangladesh needs to strengthen diplomatic relations with these countries. The economic relations with these countries are deep. They are all our development partners. Several mega projects are being implemented in the country with their financial support. If we can convince them that this is putting pressure on Myanmar, then hopefully the way to resolve the crisis will be smooth. It is because Myanmar also has economic relations with them.



Now we need to work on a new framework for diplomacy to make all international alliances and organizations more active. There is an opportunity to do more in our existing relationship with Japan. With the economic relations that we have with China, Japan, Russia, it cannot be said that we have succeeded in managing the politically desired level. Our constant goal should be to make the diplomatic process stronger and stronger.



In this case, we have to work more bilaterally. This goal must be multilateral. If the position of the member states in the Security Council can be confirmed, then Myanmar will be a source of great hope for us to change its position. We must continue to make every effort to strengthen our relationship with all our friends and development partners.



It is important to increase the depth and foresight of diplomacy. For example, this time the full support of 107 countries on the proposal of the Third Committee of the United Nations is a testament to our diplomatic success. Many countries have abstained or voted against such a proposal in the past. But this time around, the exceptional incident will send a fresh message to Myanmar that their chances of remaining steadfast in resolving the Rohingya crisis are diminishing.



The international community is now more positive than ever. There are many motives on the part of Myanmar to prolong this issue. They may think that if the issue is prolonged, the attention of the international community will be reduced. But this time the incident has left a mark on their thinking. We have to work hard to increase the pressure on Myanmar as much as possible to resolve this crisis.

Hiren Pandit is a Research

Fellow, BNNRC







