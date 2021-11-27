

Where is the end of this tragedy?



The horrible form of road accidents in the country shows that human life has no value. A road accident shatters a family's dream and it brings irreparable damage to the family, society and the state. The causes of road accidents have been identified many times and steps have been taken accordingly but we have not seen the proper implementation of those steps.



There is no way to deny the weakness of road management despite blaming various causes for road accidents. No effective steps have been taken yet to ensure road discipline. About 34,000 people have died in road accidents in the last five years.



The financial loss due to road accidents is around 40,000 crore taka per year and the country is losing 2/3 % of GDP per year. According to the statistics of Passenger Welfare Association and ARI, BUET, 37% of accidents occur due to reckless attitude of drivers, 53% occur due to excessive speed of vehicles and 10% of road accidents occur due to other reasons. 72 percent of the people killed in road accidents in the capital are pedestrians. An average of 18 to 20 people die every day in road accidents across the country.



Despite spending a lot of money to upgrade the highways to four lanes, road accidents are not decreasing. Experts have identified the reasons behind are: 1. Uneducated, incompetent and untrained driver 2. Defective vehicle 3. Poor traffic management 4. Unconsciousness of people 5. Uncontrolled speed 6. Lack of proper enforcement of law 7. Lack of punishment 8. Authorities' indifference 9. Insufficient zebra crossings 10. Lack of proper sidewalks 11. Overcrowding 12. Infrastructural weaknesses 13. Mixed traffic on the roads 14. Overtaking tendency 15. Excessive fatigue and drowsiness of drivers



16. Driving in the opposite direction 17. Reckless speed 18. Unloading passengers unwisely 19. Overloading of vehicles 20. Inadequacy of road dividers and speed breakers.



Besides, unplanned hat-bazaars are constantly being formed along the highways. Pedestrians always cross the road as there are markets everywhere on the side of the road. In addition, the banned autorickshaws, Nachimon, Karimon, BhatavatI are seen plying regularly on the highways which are one of the major causes of road accidents.



There is a huge shortage of the kind of surveillance that the authorities are supposed to have on the highways and there is a shortage of manpower. Road accidents are happening due to lack of regular surveillance in accident prone areas. Trucks and large vehicles are often parked on highways, which is one of the leading causes of road accidents.



According to road transport experts, there is currently no alternative to implementing the Road Transport Act 2018 to control road accidents. Experts also say that proper enforcement of the law and proper coordination between government agencies on highways can reduce the number of accidents. Experts have repeatedly called for the safety of highways, but little progress has been made. Road safety investments need to be increased to save people's precious lives and boost economic growth.



Accurate information needed to prevent road accidents is not available. Actor IlyasKanchan, who has been campaigning for safe roads for a long time, said, "We all know more or less the reasons behind road accidents but there is no initiative to solve them." It would not be wrong to call the current picture of road accidents an epidemic.



After the road accident, many cases are filed and the investigation committee investigates but there is hardly evidence of the criminals being brought to justice. Road accidents are recurring because the perpetrators are not punished. Teenagers took to the streets after the death of a classmate in a road accident in 2018 and they demanded at the time to control road accidents. That movement touched the conscience of the nation and then the Road Transport Act was amended and enacted in 2018.



Ordinary people today have become hostages to organized transport workers and owners. A master plan and the goodwill of the authorities are needed to control road accidents. The concerned authorities have to increase strict surveillance so that untrained drivers cannot drive in any way.



Manpower needs to be increased to monitor vehicles on highways and banned vehicles will not be allowed on the roads under any circumstances. Corruption is considered as one of the reasons behind road accidents. Corrupt officials often take bribes and issue car fitness certificates and driver's licenses.



An integrated initiative is definitely needed to restore order on the roads. Strict supervision should be increased so that drivers cannot drive recklessly. Unplanned and illegal hats and bazaars on both sides of the highway must be removed. Separate lanes for same speedy vehicles should be provided as mixed vehicles are one of the leading causes of road accidents.



Sometimes drivers drive while intoxicated which is one of the leading causes of road accidents. Drivers sometimes talk on their mobile phones while driving and they must refrain from that. Drivers and passengers need to ensure seatbelt barriers that can reduce road accidents.



The tendency of drivers to obey traffic laws in our country is very low and this tendency must be increased at any cost. Surveys show that AC vehicles have a little accidents because they have efficient drivers and well-controlled speed. If the highways are not made safe then this kind of road accident will continue.

The writer is assistant professor,

B A F Shaheen College Kurmitola,

Dhaka Cantonment.











