27th death anniv of Yunus Khan observed in Barishal

BARISHAL, Nov 26: The 27th death anniversary of former state minister for education affairs and founder principal of Barishal Islamia College Yunus Khan was observered on Monday with due respect.

The anniversary function was arranged by the college authority. Other programmes included placing wreath on his grave, Qur'an Khani, and meeting. A discussing meeting was held in the college hallroom with Professor Safiqul Islam, princial of the college, in the chair.

Among others, Manging Committee Member, Freedom Fighter and BNP Leader Ebaydul Haque Chan, and Professor M Ibrahim Biswas spoke at the discussion meeting.







