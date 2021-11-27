Harvesting Aman paddy going on in festive mood



The photo shows harvesting of Aman paddy in Bogura. photo: observer

Eating rice pudding and pie is also going on in the families of farmers. Already 45 per cent cutting and harvesting have been completed.

BOGURA: Like previous year, agriculture labourers have come from Rangpur to Bogura. With their presence, T-Aman fields have turned vibrant. They are cutting paddies in singing and later reaching these to houses of farmers. They are doing two tasks- cutting and harvesting.

Their per day wage is Tk 500. Some of them are cutting paddy on bigha contract basis and getting Tk 32,00 per bigha.

Contract labourers cut paddy for seven/eight bighas a day, said Sahin, Selim and Sujan of Gangachhara of Rangpur. They distribute the contract money among themselves.

T-Aman production is bumper in Bogura. The production may exceed the target set by Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Bogura, said Assistant Agriculture Officer.

He added, 1,80,840 hectares of lands were targeted for T-Aman in the district; but 1.82 lakh ha were cultivated. The production target has been fixed at 4,95,682 tonnes (rice ).

Deputy Director of the DAE Md Dulal Hossain said, good yielding has been possible for fair weather. "Farmers are happy to get good yield and price" he added.

District agriculture office sources said, till Monday T-Aman cutting was completed by 25 per cent in the district. On the basis of category, per maund of new T-Aman is selling at Tk 900 to 1,200 in local haats and bazaars.

District Food Godown Officer Ashrafuzzaman said, new T-Aman is selling at Tk 1,080 in local markets. Getting good prices, farmers are delighted, he added.

JOYPURHAT: According to sources at the DAE here, T-Aman harvesting has begun in full swing in the district; in its five upazilas; cutting and harvesting busyness is everywhere.

Earlier after planting T-Aman, farmers would have to witness Monga (yearly poverty and hunger) during Ashwin and Kartik months due to want of work. Then they would have to experience hard economic crisis. Running families would be difficult.

In assistance of the government, BRRI-32,33,34,39,49,51,52,56,62,75,87, hybrid Dhanigold, Swarna-5, Bina-7,17, Arise-7006, Jhirashail, Guti Swarna and Kataribhog varieties of Aman have been developed in the district.

Besides, varieties like Mamun, Ranjit, Patal Bahri, Chayan were also introduced. These are short-period varieties. Within 90 days, these are cultivable. So with their growing cultivation, Monga has been addressed in northern region.

DAE sources said, under resilient annual crop production programme, in the district 69,662 hectares (ha) of lands were brought under T-Aman cultivation in 2020-2021 fiscal year. These cultivated varieties included 61,812 ha of high yielding, 7,250 ha of hybrid and 600 ha of local variety. Rice production of 2,20,459 metric tons have been targeted from these lands.

Farmers were provided with necessary advice by field level agriculture officers. They were also given good quality paddy seeds by the BADC (Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation). Later on, in most of the lands in the district, advance-yielding paddies were cultivated for farming potato.

Farmer Abu Taleb of Kanshra Village at Kusumba Union said, this year he cultivated early growing Bina-7, 17, and Dhanigold on 18 bighas of land; and his yielding has been bumper.

Another Alim Uddin of Boroitala Village has cultivated advance variety on 10 bighas and he is happy to get 20/22 maunds per bigha.

According to DAE sources, arrival of new paddies in bazaars has begun. On type and quality basis, per maund is selling at Tk 850 to 1,000. Till November 16, 45 per cent harvesting was completed in the district.

This year's T-Aman cultivation was monitored by district administration, agriculture department and Rajshahi Regional Agriculture Office. Farmers did not face crises of seed and fertiliser. But during the planting time, it was dearth of rainfall, and deep tube-well and shallow tube-well-based irrigation were required.

But yielding was not affected due to rainfall shortage, said DAE's Deputy Director Md Shafikul Islam.

T-Aman has yielded bumper production in the district, he maintained.









