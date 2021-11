KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, Nov 26: Uchingkhoyai Chowdhury Bablu, president of Kaptai Upazila Headman Association in the district, died at Chandraghona Chistian Hospital at 4:30pm on Monday. He was 58.

He had been suffering from various diseases including of liver for long.

He left behind his wife, two sons and many well-wishers to mourn his death.