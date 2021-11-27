Elderly man crushed under train at Gafargaon

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Nov 26: An elderly man was killed after falling under a train while getting off the roof of it at Gafargaon Railway Station in the upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Nazir Ahmed, 70, a resident of Kalikapur Village in Sonaimuri Upazila of Noakhali District. He was an employee of railway dock.

Gafargaon Railway Police Outpost In-Charge Shahadat Hossain said the accident took place while Nazir getting off the roof of the train.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the official added.







