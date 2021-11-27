Covid-19: Two more die, 55 more infected in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Nov 26: Two more people died of and 55 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in three days.

One more person died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Thursday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

He said the deceased, hailed from Natore District, had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Some 35 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, a total of 16 more people have tested positive for the virus in six districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 99,295 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

He said of the newly infected people, six are in Joypurhat, three in Bogura and Pabna each, two in Naogaon, and one in Rajshahi and Natore districts each.

A total of 1,680 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Of the deceased, 685 were from Bogura, 323 from Rajshahi including 204 in the city and 175 from Natore districts.

Among the infected, 95,687 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 10 new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.

