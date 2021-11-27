Three found dead in two districts

Three people including a woman and her daughter have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Narsingdi and Gazipur, in two days.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: Police recovered the body of a young man from the Meghna River in Raipura Upazila of the district on Thursday morning, three days after his missing.

The deceased was identified as Jakir Mia, 23, son of Haque Mia, a resident of Sreenagar Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Jakir worked in a boat and he often stayed in boat at night.

However, he went out of the house on Sunday, but did not return.

Later, locals spotted his body on the bank of the river near Beluachar Village on Thursday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police rushed in and recovered the body.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (Raipura Circle) Satyajit Kumer Ghosh confirmed the incident.

GAZIPUR: A woman and her daughter were found dead in Sadar Upazila of the on Wednesday night.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sadar Zone) Ripon Chandra said being informed, a team of the law enforcers rushed to Deshipara area and took the bodies into custody at around 10pm.

Police suspect the assailants might have slit the throats of the duo with sharp weapons.

Investigation is going on to ascertain the reason behind the killings, the official said.

Later, the bodies were sent to the morgue of Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College and Hospital for autopsies.







