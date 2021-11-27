Aman paddy procurement on in Bagerhat, Panchagarh

The governmental collections of transplanted Aman (T-Aman) paddy and rice have begun in two districts- Bagerhat and Panchagarh, recently.

BAGERHAT: T-Aman paddy and rice collections have begun in the district in government procurement rates.

The District Food Godown authority has started the procurement of food grain formally in Bagerhat District from November 18. It was inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Khandakar Reazul Karim as chief guest.

Under internal Aman paddy-rice collection programme, paddies are collected at the rate of Tk 27 per kg while rice (boiled) at Tk 40.

The inaugural function was attended, among others, by Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammed Mosabberul Islam, District Food Controller Abdul Hakim, Sadar Upazila Food Controller Manotosh Kumar Mazumdar, and General Secretary of Mill Owners Association Saidur Rahman.

ADC said, food grains will be collected in government rates in Bagerhat; no irregularity will be tolerated in paddy procurement. Necessary measures will be taken if there is any allegation is reported in paddy collection, he added.

According to official sources, this year a total of 3,247 metric tons of paddy and 2,594 tonnes of rice will be collected in the district. Using agriculture cards, farmers can sell paddy and rice in government fixed rates.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: The governmental collections of T-Aman paddy and rice have begun in Tentulia Upazila of the district from Monday.

The seasonal paddy-rice collection was inaugurated by Upazila Chairman Kazi Mahmudur Rahman Davlu. The opening function was attended, among others, by UNO Sohag Chandra Saha, Agriculture Extension Officer Jahangir Alam, Food Controller Jahurul Haq, and President of Auto-mills Owners Association Mokhlesur Rahman.

During 2021-2022 fiscal year, a total of 561 metric tons (MT) of Aman paddies will be collected at the government fixed rate of Tk 27 per kg, while 442MT rice at Tk 40 per kg in Tentulia Upazila.

Targeted paddy and rice will be directly procured from listed rice mills.

Food Controller Jahurul Haq said, the collections will be completed in time.





