Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 9:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Aman paddy procurement on in Bagerhat, Panchagarh

Published : Saturday, 27 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Our Correspondents

The governmental collections of transplanted Aman (T-Aman) paddy and rice have begun in two districts- Bagerhat and Panchagarh, recently.
BAGERHAT: T-Aman paddy and rice collections have begun in the district in government procurement rates.
The District Food Godown authority has started the procurement of food grain formally in Bagerhat District from November 18. It was inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Khandakar Reazul Karim as chief guest.
Under internal Aman paddy-rice collection programme, paddies are collected at the rate of Tk 27 per kg while rice (boiled) at Tk 40.
The inaugural function was attended, among others, by Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammed Mosabberul Islam, District Food Controller Abdul Hakim, Sadar Upazila Food Controller Manotosh Kumar Mazumdar, and General Secretary of Mill Owners Association Saidur Rahman.
ADC said, food grains will be collected in government rates in Bagerhat; no irregularity will be tolerated in paddy procurement. Necessary measures will be taken if there is any allegation is reported in paddy collection, he added.
According to official sources, this year a total of 3,247 metric tons of paddy and 2,594 tonnes of rice will be collected in the district. Using agriculture cards, farmers can sell paddy and rice in government fixed rates.
TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: The governmental collections of T-Aman paddy and rice have begun in Tentulia Upazila of the district from Monday.
The seasonal paddy-rice collection was inaugurated by Upazila Chairman Kazi Mahmudur Rahman Davlu. The opening function was attended, among others, by UNO Sohag Chandra Saha, Agriculture Extension Officer Jahangir Alam, Food Controller Jahurul Haq, and President of Auto-mills Owners Association Mokhlesur Rahman.  
During 2021-2022 fiscal year, a total of 561 metric tons (MT) of Aman paddies will be collected at the government fixed rate of Tk 27 per kg, while 442MT rice at Tk 40 per kg in Tentulia Upazila.
Targeted paddy and rice will be directly procured from listed rice mills.
Food Controller Jahurul Haq said, the collections will be completed in time.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four shops gutted by fire
27th death anniv of Yunus Khan observed in Barishal
Harvesting Aman paddy going on in festive mood
Obituary
Elderly man crushed under train at Gafargaon
Covid-19: Two more die, 55 more infected in Rajshahi
Three found dead in two districts
Aman paddy procurement on in Bagerhat, Panchagarh


Latest News
We do politics under motherly affection of Sheikh Hasina: Nanak
Awami League to observe Shaheed Dr Milon Day Saturday
Govt to facilitate exports thru air cargo from Sylhet: Momen
If Khaleda slow poisoned, Fakhrul will be accused: Quader
WHO cautions against travel curbs over new variant
Man killed in N'ganj gas pipeline blast
Jubo League leader shot dead in mid-river
Firefighter dies after falling sick dousing Ctg factory fire
BNP fails to appreciate PM's generosity to Khaleda: Info Minister
SSC examinee found dead in Barishal
Most Read News
Half fare in BRTC buses for students from Dec 1
Germany to get its first woman foreign minister
WHO cautions against travel curbs over new variant
UK to ban travel from 6 countries
Tremor jolts capital, other parts of country
Man killed in N'ganj gas pipeline blast
BUET admission test results published, 67pc fail
Fears over new Covid variant hit Asian markets, oil prices
Man crushed under train at Gafargaon
Chattogram Test: Imperious Liton strikes maiden ton
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft