Two killed in Chattogram road mishap

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 26: Two people were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

Of the deceased, one was identified as auto-rickshaw driver Md Selim.

Police and local sources said a Nazirhat-bound passenger-laden bus hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Kartirhat Bazar area at around 7:30pm, leaving its driver and one passenger dead on the spot and another injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The injured was rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.









