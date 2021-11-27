Cobblers hiccup to survive at Kamalnagar



Two cobblers at a footpath in Kamalganj Upazila. photo: observer

While talking to this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of cobblers said they are not getting works like before; most people have left using old shoes after repairing. "People are no longer wearing stitched old shoes," said Cobbler Dulal Rabi Das.

"Now I am very old in this profession. I have inherited from forefathers. At present, I can't run my seven-member family by cobbling," he added.

"People have been moneyed. So they are no longer wearing torn shoes after stitching," he maintained. "And none is assisting us," he regretted.

Dulal Rabi Das has been continuing the profession for the last 30 years in Shamshernagar Bazar under Kamalganj Upazila.

Cobblers are passing their days in hardship in different bazaars in the upazila.

With declining in cobbling works, most members of the cobbler community in Kamalganj have left the profession. Per day earning from cobbling is ranging between Tk 200 to 250. This amount is very little to run a family of 5 to 7 members. Tk 150 is needed for buying one kg rice and required pulse.

Badal Rabi Das in Bhanugachh Bazar, Montu Rabi Das, Raj Bujan Rabi Das and Jagadish Rabi Das in Badairdewl area of Shamshernagar said, 14 families of their community would live on cobbling; but now most of them have shifted to other works.

They added they are getting no government assistance whereas other community people are being assisted regularly.









