Seven people, five businesses fined in two districts

Seven people and five saw mills were fined on different charges in two districts- Narsingdi and Brahmanbaria, in four days.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A mobile court here on Thursday evening fined seven people including four union parishad (UP) member candidates for violating the electoral code of conduct in Raipura Upazila of the district.

Raipura Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Md Sazzad Hossain conducted the mobile court in Marjal and Radanagar areas in the evening and fined the code violators. Marjal UP member candidates Tara Mia and Manik Mia were fined Tk 5,000 each while two traders Tk 2,000 each.

In Radanagar UP, member candidates Mohammad Ali and Khakon Miah were fined Tk 5,000 each while one shop keeper Tk 2000.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Different organisaions were fined by mobile court in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district last week.

The mobile courting was conducted on Monday by Upazila Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate Rabeya Asfar Saima at 1pm in Dewan Bazar of Harashpur Upazila. It fined five saw mills for not having approval and licence. They were fined Tk 32,000.

The court also fined Tk 30,000 to Islamia Filling Station at Budhanti Union on November 18 on charge of providing less fuel.









