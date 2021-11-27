Feni patients get treatment free of cost



The newly built 50-Bed Nurun Nahar Moni Charity and Eye Hospital in Feni. photo: observer

This free of cost treatment centre has been raised by Dr. ABM Harun, managing director of Shamarita Hospital in Dhaka. It has been built in his own village.

The healthcare services of the hospital included operating eye cataract and other modern treatments. Patients from Feni and other neighbouring districts are going to the hospital for cataract operations and other treatments.

This is a 50-bed hospital having wards for male, female and child. The outdoor of the hospital remains open between 8am to 1pm and 4pm to 7pm. Free of cost prescriptions and medicines for destitute patients are provided for five days in a week. They are also provided free of cost food and accommodation. Also their transport fares are provided by the hospital authority.

Eye cataract operation is done by expert surgeons in the last week of every month. Self-service is provided by school-college students in turn.

Since its inception, a total of 2,070 eye cataracts have been operated. About 32,300 patients have been given outdoor treatment and medicines in free.

There is a modern laboratory in the hospital for diagnosing diseases. It also included vaccine centre and maternity centre. Other services like dental check-up, diabetes, high blood pressure and free medical check-up are available. Dr. ABM Harun has donated an ambulance to Sahaye, a self-service organization, for carrying unidentified and hapless patients of Feni.

The ambulance and key were handed over to Sahaye by Dr. Harun at a function held on August 14 in 2016. The function was held in the conference hall of Feni 250-Bed General Hospital. Later he donated pickup for carrying unidentified dead body. These two vehicles are providing free of cost services in Feni.

Patronised by Dr. Harun, a mosque and a library have been established in Feni. On the third floor of the hospital, Abul Bashar Chowdhury Hefzakhana and Orphanage has been opened.

He has undertaken several poverty-eradicating programmes including vocational training institute, nursing institute and computer training centres in his village.

Local supervisor of the hospital N.N.M. Alamgir said, before opening this hospital, Dr. ABM Harun had run different free treatment camps for local destitute people.

Dr. Harun said, "After passing MBBS in 1976 from Dhaka Medical College, I started to think about poor and sad people in my locality. From this concept, I have establish the hospital."

The hospital was established in Fazilpur Village, seven kilomertre away from Feni Sadar Upazila.





