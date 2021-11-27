11 nabbed with drugs in four districts

A total of 11 people including a woman have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Rajshahi, Barishal, Bogura and Khulna, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Three people including a woman have been detained along with drugs in separate drives in the district in two days.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a drug peddler along with 105 bottles of phensedyl from Katakhali Police Station (PS) area in the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested person is Rustam Ali, 45, son of Tamez Uddin, a resident of Dashmari Village under Motihar PS in the city.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Mollapara Camp conducted a drive in Shampur area under Katakhali PS at around 10pm, and arrested him along with the phensedyl.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against with Katakhali PS in this connection.

On the other hand, police, in separate drives, arrested two people including a woman along with heroin and hemp in Bagha Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Police arrested a woman along with nine grams of heroin from the upazila at night.

The arrested person is Panna Khatun, 35, wife of late Tutul Mandol, a resident of Helalpur Village in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Helalpur area at night and arrested her along with the heroin worth about Tk 28,500.

Police also seized Tk 5,500 in cash from her possession during the drive.

On the other hand, police arrested a man along with 500 grams of hemp from Chakrajpur Union in Bagha Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested person is Sayeed Mridha, 62, son of late Chand Mridha, a resident of Nich Polashi Village under Chakrajpur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers arrested him along with the hemp worth about Tk 20,000 from his house.

After filing of two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Bagha PS, the arrested were sent to jail of Wednesday following the court orders.

Officer-in-Charge of Bagha PS Sazzad Hossain confirmed the matter.

BARISHAL: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a guard of Barishal Central Jail and his associate along with 500 yaba tablets BM College area in the city on Wednesday noon.

The arrested persons are Barishal Jail guard Yeasin Khan, 28, and his associate Naimul Islam Jitu, 26.

DB Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in BM College area at noon and arrested the duo along with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act against them, the arrested were handed over to Kotwali Model PS.

BOGURA: DB Police, in separate drives, arrested three drug dealers along with hemp and yaba tablets in Shajahanpur and Sadar upazilas of the district in two days.

DB Police, in a drive, arrested two people along with 2.5kg of hemp from Shajahanpur Upazila early Wednesday.

The arrested persons are Abdul Jalil, 40, son of Anwar Hossain, and Abdul Alim, 30, son of late Abdul Aziz. Both of them are residents of Uttar Gotamari Village.

DB Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Laxmikola Bazar in the upazila at around 3am and arrested the duo along with the hemp.

Earlier, a team of DB Police arrested a man along with 110 yaba tablets from the district town on Tuesday night.

The arrested person is Russel Akanda, son of Nazrul Akanda, a resident of Fulbari area in the town.

DB Police sources said the law enforcers arrested him along with the yaba tablets from Gohail Road area at night.

After filing of separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Shajahanpur and Bogura Sadar PSs, the arrested were produced before the court.

KHULNA: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested three persons in connection with selling the recreational drug lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) in Boyra Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The detained persons are Asif Ahmed Shuvo, 31, son of late Afsar Uddin Ahmed, a resident of Mujgunni residential area, Arnob Kumar Sharma, 30, son of Ashok Kumar Sharma, hailing from Boyra Puja Khola area, and Md Mamunur Rashid, 32, manager of Sundarban Courier Service Boyra Branch.

Assistant Director of Dhaka Metro (North Office) DNC Md Mehedi Hasan said acting on a tip-off, a special team from the Narcotics Control Authority conducted a drive in the upazila and detained three people.

During their drive, DNC officials seized 100 pieces of LSD from their possessions.

The arrested used to send LSD (street name 'acid') to several parts of the country through courier services, the official added.

Narcotics Control team claimed to have seized Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) for the first time in Khulna.

Sundarban Courier Service booking cashier Mosammat Hira said a parcel was booked by Rakib on Nov 20, but she did not know about the drugs.









