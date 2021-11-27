10 injured in Netrakona land dispute

NETRAKONA, Nov 26: At least 10 people were injured in a clash between two groups of people in Kendua Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon over a land dispute.

Local sources said Ijjat Ali and Sona Mia, of Balaishimul Village, have been at loggerheads over the ownership of a piece of land for long.

As a sequel to the dispute, they locked into an altercation in the afternoon and then, swooped on each other, which left at least 10 people from both sides injured.

The injured were taken to Kendua Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor referred Ijjat Ali and his wife Swapna to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Confirming the incident, Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Kendua Police Station Saiful Islam said police were deployed in the area to bring the situation under control.





