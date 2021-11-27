Five to die, six jailed in separate cases in two districts

Five people were sentenced to death and six others to jail in different terms in separate cases in two districts- Gopalganj and Barishal, in two days.

GOPALGANJ: A court in the district on Thursday convicted five people and sentenced them to death in absentia for killing an easy-bike driver in Sadar Upazila in 2013.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Abbas Uddin handed down the verdict at around 12pm.

The condemned convicts are: Khalid Fakir, Razzaq Mollah, and Md Bipul Fakir, residents of Chandradigholia Village in Sadar Upazila, Md Hasan Sheikh of Byaspur in Kashiani Upazila of the district; and Md Fasiar Mollah of Chachai in Lohagara Upazila of Narail.

The court also fined them Tk 50,000 each.

According to the prosecution, several persons boarded on Zahidul's vehicle from the Kitchen Market area in Sadar Upazila on September 25 in 2013. Since then, auto-rickshaw driver Zahidul had remained missing.

On October 2, police recovered his body from Bhulbaria Bridge in Gopalpur Village of Kashiani Upazila in the district.

The deceased's father Md Nazrul Islam, later, had lodged a murder case with Gopalganj Sadar Police Station (PS) accusing two persons.

Police, however, submitted a chargesheet to the court mentioning three more persons.

After examining the case records and witnesses, the court handed down the verdict on Wednesday.

Additional Public Prosecutor Md Shahiduzzaman confirmed confirmed the matter.

BARISHAL: Separate courts in the district on Wednesday jailed six people in different terms for killing a motorcyclist and drug dealing.

A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced three people to life-term imprisonment and another to one month in jail for killing a motorcyclist in the city in 2013.

Jono Nirapotta Bighnokari Aporadh Daman Tribunal Judge TM Musa handed down the verdict.

The lifers are Rakib Howlader, 34, Joynal, 29, and Sumon Akon, 32.

The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each.

The convict who was sentenced to one month in jail is Tutul Islam, 25.

According to the prosecution, the convicted who got life-term imprisonment rented a motorcycle from Nathullabad area in the city for going to Gournadi Upazila on January 31, 2013.

At one stage, they stabbed the motorcyclist Jashim to death in Laxmankati area. They, later, dumped the body in a nearby canal.

Later, police recovered the body from there.

After investigation, police submitted a chargesheet to the court accusing four people.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday after examining the case records and 15 witnesses.

Tutul Islam was convicted for purchasing the stolen motorbike from the accused.

On the other hand, another court in the district on Wednesday convicted two people and sentenced them to the jail in different terms in a drug case in 2014.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ayesha Nasrin handed down the verdict.

The convicted persons are Kamal Molla and Mahabub Bepari, residents of Chadshi Village in Gournadi Upazila of the district.

The court sentenced Kamal Molla to six years of imprisonment while Mahabub to five years in jail.

The court also fined them Tk 5,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer three more months in jail.

According to the prosecution, members of Rapid Action Battalion-8 arrested the duo along with 235 yaba tablets from Chadshi Bazar on April 4, 2014.

They were, later, handed over to Gournadi PS.

Police submitted a chargesheet to the court after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday after examining the case records and six witnesses.









