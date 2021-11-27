Patients at Bagatipara hospital deprived of proper treatment for load-shedding

BAGATIPARA, NATORE, Nov 26: Load-shedding is hampering treatment in Bagatipara Upazila Health Complex in the district. Patients are suffering immensely. There is no generator or solar power in the hospital.

Though solar power system was installed in the hospital, it has been disorder for the last few months.

When there is electricity outage at night in the hospital, doctors and nurses have to carry out their treatment activities with torch lights. Then both male and female wards remain in dark; relatives of patients use their mobile phone lights.

The construction work of a new building to promote the 31-bed hospital to 50-bed one has been at the finishing phase. After handing over the new Bhaban, the electricity problem will be no longer, authorities concerned said.

In a recent visit, no light was seen in wards; solar lights were not lighting; and patients and relatives were in darkness.

Patient Nargis Begum, 45, from Bajitpur Village in the upazila said, she was admitted into the female ward with fever and tough breathing problem five days back; since then the ward remains in dark after electricity outage at night.

Razia Begum of Muradpur Village said, for the last six days, she has been staying with her sick mother in the hospital; they feel suffocated when it is power outage at day time; and when it occurs at night, they use mobile phone light.

Sexagenarian Badiar Rahman of Sannalpara Village said, he got admitted with tough breathing problem two days back. He is recovering but electricity outage is causing him to suffer.

On condition of anonymity, an employee in the hospital said, despite informing the hospital authority about the defective solar system, no headway has taken place.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Priyanka Devi Pal said, "So far I know there is no generator allocation in the hospital. Within few days, the new Bhaban will be handed over. Then the power problem will be removed."











