China extends maternity leave to boost births

BEIJING, Nov 26: Several regions in China have extended maternity leave by at least 30 days, in the latest attempt to encourage child-rearing as the country faces a demographic crisis fuelled by a record-low birth rate.

The changes follow the relaxation of strict family planning rules this year to allow families to have a third child -- as officials grapple with a rapidly ageing workforce and slowing economy.

On Friday, Beijing's city government announced that women can now take 158 days of maternity leave, a bump up of 30 days.

Shanghai authorities announced similar changes beginning a day earlier.

In the eastern Zhejiang province, mothers of a second or third child can now take a total of 188 days, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Under current national regulations, mothers are entitled to 98 days of paid maternity leave. -AFP