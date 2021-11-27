Kyiv 'thwarts' coup plot involving Russians

KYIV, Nov 26: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his government has received information about a possible coup attempt slated for December that involves Russians. Zelenskyy referenced the intelligence during a news conference on Friday.

"I received information that a coup d'etat will take place in our country on December 1-2," he said, adding he had audio recordings as evidence. He did not directly accuse the Russian government of being involved. "We have challenges not only from the Russian Federation and possible escalation - we have big internal challenges," Zelenskyy told reporters, referring to a Russian military build-up along the country's western flank that has sparked concerns from Kyiv, the United States, and NATO of a possible invasion. -REUTERS



