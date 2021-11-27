Second US delegation visits Taiwan this month

TAIPEI, Nov 26: A group of US lawmakers arrived in Taiwan Thursday, the second such delegation this month and a fresh sign of American support just days after President Joe Biden invited Taipei to a democracy summit.

International sympathy for Taiwan having a place on the world stage is growing, especially among western nations, as China's authoritarian leader Xi Jinping takes an increasingly bellicose approach towards the island.

China claims self-ruled democratic Taiwan as its territory, to be retaken one day by force if necessary, and has stepped up efforts to diplomatically isolate it. "When news of our trip broke yesterday, my office received a blunt message from the Chinese Embassy, telling me to call off the trip," Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, one of the delegates, wrote on Twitter. -AFP









