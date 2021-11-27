Iran accuses IAEA of bowing to West’s pressure

TEHRAN, Nov 26: Iran has accused the UN's nuclear watchdog of bowing to pressure from its Western financiers to "discriminate" against Tehran, as strains persist ahead of renewed talks to revive a 2015 atomic deal.

"It's a reality. The IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) doesn't deal with Iran as it should," Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, told state television late Thursday.

He argued that organisations such as the IAEA were "under the influence of powerful countries" which "finance them and in exchange apply pressure on them".

After a mission to Tehran this week, IAEA head Rafael Grossi said his talks with Iranian officials had been "constructive". -AFP







