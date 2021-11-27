Video
Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 9:11 AM
Home Foreign News

Interpol success throws spotlight as UAE general named chief

Published : Saturday, 27 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

ISTANBUL, Nov 26:  Interpol's new president has lived a life rich in awards and achievements, but none has attracted such controversy as his latest success which was accompanied by allegations of torture.
Emirati General Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi always looked favourite to win Thursday's vote over veteran Czech police officer Sarka Havrankova, and he duly delivered 68.9 percent of the votes cast by member countries.
It is far from the only success for a man who became head of the United Arab Emirates' security forces in 2015 and has held several high-level police positions, including general director of central operations in the Abu Dhabi force.
Raisi's website portrays a man with a wide smile, often in highly decorated uniform or Arab dress, receiving medals and trophies from Gambia, Saudi Arabia, Colombia and Italy.
Raisi became an Emirati police cadet in 1980 and is a member of Interpol's executive committee. He has a PhD from Britain's London Metropolitan University and was involved in technological advances such as the introduction of facial recognition in UAE.
But while Raisi is undoubtedly well known in international police circles, it is his ascension to symbolic head of the world body that has thrust him into the global spotlight.
In October 2020, 19 NGOs, including Human Rights Watch, expressed concern about the possible choice of Raisi, who they described as "part of a security apparatus that continues to systematically target peaceful critics".
Complaints of "torture" were filed against the general in recent months in France and Turkey, which is hosting the general assembly in Istanbul this week.
One of the complainants, British national Matthew Hedges, said he was detained and tortured between May and November 2018 in the United Arab Emirates, after he was arrested on false charges of espionage during a study trip.
In another complaint, lawyers for the Gulf Centre for Human Rights accuse the Emirati general of "acts of torture and barbarism" committed against government critic Ahmed Mansoor.    -AFP


