52 dead after Siberia mining accident

GRAMOTEINO, Nov 26: A Siberian mining region began three days of mourning on Friday after more than 50 people died in a coal mine accident and a rescue effort that ended in tragedy.

After initially reporting that six rescuers had died during attempts to reach miners, officials said Friday that one had been found alive and taken to hospital for treatment.

But news of his survival was a small consolation for a community devastated by the loss of 51 lives, including those of 46 miners, in the worst mining accident in Russia in more than a decade. Officials said it appeared Thursday's accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region had been caused by a methane explosion.

Investigators launched a series of probes into possible safety violations, with senior managers at the facility arrested.

Flags flew at half-mast outside official buildings in Kemerovo and grief-stricken relatives of the victims wept outside the snow-covered mine site.

"I can't carry on," one woman said, as families gathered in sub-zero temperatures.

A former worker at the mine, Denis Timokhin, told independent TV channel Dozhd safety violations wee frequent at the facility, accusing management of forcing miners to work despite high methane concentrations. -AFP









