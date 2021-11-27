1,600 migrants lost in Med this year

ROME, Nov 26: The sinking of a boat with more than 30 people on board this week is the deadliest migration tragedy to date in the English Channel. Migrant shipwrecks of that scale, however, are not uncommon in the waters surrounding Europe's southern borders.

This year alone, U.N. officials estimate that 1,600 people have died or gone missing in the Mediterranean Sea, the main gateway to Europe for migrants trying to enter the continent with the help of human smugglers.

The death toll is higher than last year, but by no means unique. The International Organization of Migration estimates that 23,000 people have perished since 2014 while trying to cross the Mediterranean in rickety boats or rubber dinghies, peaking at more than 5,000 in 2016. In the same seven-year period, about 166 people have died in the English channel. -AP







