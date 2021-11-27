

Ada Twist, Scientist balloon flies during the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City, November 25, 2021. In the fall of 1621, a handful of English Pilgrims and Native Americans shared their first Thanksgiving in Plymouth, near Boston: 400 years later their American descendants celebrated Thursday THE national holiday of the United States, but for the last Native Americans of the region Thanksgving is "a day of mourning". Photo : Reuters