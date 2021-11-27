Video
Home Foreign News

WHO cautions against travel curbs over new Covid variant

Published : Saturday, 27 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

GENEVA, Nov 26: The WHO on Friday cautioned against imposing travel restrictions due to the B.1.1.529 Covid-19 variant, saying it would take weeks to understand the implications of the newly discovered strain.
The World Health Organization said its Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution (TAG-VE) was holding a meeting Friday to discuss the variant first detected through surveillance in South Africa.
As European nations began banning flights from South Africa, the UN health agency said countries should take a risk-based and scientific approach when considering travel curbs in light of the variant -- but cautioned against restrictions.
"WHO is closely monitoring the recently reported variant B.1.1.529," spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a media briefing in Geneva.
"Early analysis shows that this variant has a large number of mutations that require and will undergo further study.
"It will take a few weeks for us to understand what impact this variant has.
"Researchers are working to understand more about the mutations and what they potentially mean for how transmissible or virulent this variant is, and how they may impact on diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines."    -AFP


