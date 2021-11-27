Mother knows best: How bat moms help pups navigate the world

WASHINGTON, Nov 26: Mothers: they bring you into this world, shower you with care, and help you build up a mind map of local foraging sites while you're still a flightless pup latched to their nipples.

A new study published in Current Biology on Wednesday by Israeli researchers sheds light on how mammal parents help their young learn critical life skills -- in this case Egyptian fruit bats, as they soar through the night evading predators and finding figs.

"How animals, humans included, acquire their behavioral skills is a fundamental question," Yossi Yovel, a scientist at the University of Tel Aviv and one the paper's three authors told AFP. "We know that animals do amazing things. Bats for instance navigate dozens of kilometers every night to forage, and we have always wondered how they learn to do so."

Many bat species carry their young in flight, but there is an energy cost in transporting a pup that can be up to 40 percent of the mother's own weight, and the benefits for the offspring were unclear. It was hypothesized -- but never proven -- this may be to facilitate learning in the young. --AFP





