We were extremely happy when Liton got century: Prince

After reaching his maiden Test century, Liton Das had muted celebration as he took off his helmet and look up to thank the God but the dressing erupted with joy as it was seen in the Television.

As the TV camera was panned to the dressing room, everyone was seen celebrating his hundred wildly but head coach Russell Domingo particularly looked over the moon--- he pumped his fist and punched it to the air.

The celebration was understandable. Despite being touted as the most talented batter, Liton Das couldn't translate his ability into the International circuit. Finger was pointed to head coach Russell Domingo, batting coach Ashwell Prince and the other coaching staff for Liton's perpetual failure even though he had nine half-centuries in Test and a 95-run in the last innings against Zimbabwe.

Such is immensely talented he is that still it was not matching the standard of Liton. The critics voice raised high when Liton went through a poor batting form in the Twenty20 World Cup, leading his axe to the Bangladesh's T20 squad.

For his failure Liton was subjected to online troll and hatred. His wife and family was also involved in this hatred comment and social media post which inflicted a sheer mental agony to the batter.

But the Bangladesh's dressing always stood by Liton, who also possessed the highest individual score by a Bangladeshi batsman in ODI cricket. A day earlier of the Test, captain Mominul Haque said, Liton had already overcome the nightmare of Twenty20 World Cup and gear up for the Pakistan Test.

And it was absolutely true. When he entered into the crease after first hour of the morning session of the opening day of first Test, Bangladesh were in troublesome 49-4. From that point, he helped Bangladesh to hit back to the game, sharing a 204-run partnership with Mushfiqur in an undefeated fifth wicket stand, which eventually placed Bangladesh on top at the end of the day.

What made his brilliant 113 not out more vital is that he played the last part of his innings on the day with a cramp and pain, said batting coach Ashwell Prince.

"I was really impressed by how calm and composed Liton was today. I think the most nervous everyone got was when Liton started getting cramps. We were hoping that his body can hang in their till the end of the day. He is going to recover tonight, and hopefully he can continue tomorrow," Prince said, adding that "The dressing room was extremely happy when he got the hundred." -BSS









