Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 9:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

'Red list' decision throws sport in SA into turmoil

Published : Saturday, 27 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

JOHANNESBURG, NOV 26: Sports events in South Africa were thrown into turmoil on Friday following the announcement by the British government on Thursday that South Africa had returned to the 'red list' following the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus in the country.
Two Welsh rugby teams, Cardiff and the Scarlets, announced that they were withdrawing from scheduled fixtures in the United Rugby Championship and were making plans to return home as soon as possible.
Sixteen British players withdrew after the first round of the Joburg Open golf tournament, the first event of the new DP World Tour, and were expected to fly back to Britain to avoid having to spend a mandatory two weeks in quarantine.
The quarantine requirement comes into effect on Sunday. The Scarlets were due to play the Sharks in Durban on Saturday and Cardiff were scheduled to meet the Lions in Johannesburg on Sunday.
Irish team Munster and Italy's Zebre were also in South Africa for Saturday matches against the Bulls and Stormers respectively.
There was no immediate word on whether the Munster and Zebre games would go ahead. Munster issued a statement saying their players were "safe and well" in Pretoria. The club said it was working with championship organisers and would provide an update later. A spokesman for the Sunshine Tour, which co-sanctions the South African leg of the World Tour, said officials of the two bodies were meeting to discuss the latest developments and expected to issue a statement later on Friday.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CAF backs holding World Cup every two years
Tuchel's Chelsea the example for Man Utd to follow
'Friends forever': Pele remembers Maradona
Bayer Leverkusen into last 16
Real Madrid target statement win over Sevilla in La Liga battle
Sweden, France on song but Australia suffer on Davis Cup opening night
We were extremely happy when Liton got century: Prince
Southee five-for triggers Kiwi fightback against India


Latest News
We do politics under motherly affection of Sheikh Hasina: Nanak
Awami League to observe Shaheed Dr Milon Day Saturday
Govt to facilitate exports thru air cargo from Sylhet: Momen
If Khaleda slow poisoned, Fakhrul will be accused: Quader
WHO cautions against travel curbs over new variant
Man killed in N'ganj gas pipeline blast
Jubo League leader shot dead in mid-river
Firefighter dies after falling sick dousing Ctg factory fire
BNP fails to appreciate PM's generosity to Khaleda: Info Minister
SSC examinee found dead in Barishal
Most Read News
Half fare in BRTC buses for students from Dec 1
Germany to get its first woman foreign minister
WHO cautions against travel curbs over new variant
UK to ban travel from 6 countries
Tremor jolts capital, other parts of country
Man killed in N'ganj gas pipeline blast
BUET admission test results published, 67pc fail
Fears over new Covid variant hit Asian markets, oil prices
Man crushed under train at Gafargaon
Chattogram Test: Imperious Liton strikes maiden ton
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft