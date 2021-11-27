Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 9:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mickey Arthur asks players to go for a series win

Published : Saturday, 27 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
BIPIN DANI 

Sri Lanka's outgoing head coach Mickey Arthur was visibly happy at the end of the first Test match against the visiting West Indies team. The home team won the rain and bad-light affected match by a massive 187 runs.
The victorious team had no big celebration after the first Test. Maybe it is reserved for the series win.
"The hotel made a cake for the winning Sri Lankan team and also arranged bottles of beer", one of the hotel staff speaking exclusively over the telephone from Galle, said.  
"Only the foreign coaching staff drank the beer in a small quantity. The players did not taste it. They (the players) cut the cake made for them", the source added.
Mickey Arthur in his speech asked the players to go for the series win rather than only being content with the first Test win or drawn series", the other source added.
The players are determined to win the second Test beginning on Monday and give a farewell gift to their head coach.
The team was given a day off on Friday and the next training session is scheduled for Saturday.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CAF backs holding World Cup every two years
Tuchel's Chelsea the example for Man Utd to follow
'Friends forever': Pele remembers Maradona
Bayer Leverkusen into last 16
Real Madrid target statement win over Sevilla in La Liga battle
Sweden, France on song but Australia suffer on Davis Cup opening night
We were extremely happy when Liton got century: Prince
Southee five-for triggers Kiwi fightback against India


Latest News
We do politics under motherly affection of Sheikh Hasina: Nanak
Awami League to observe Shaheed Dr Milon Day Saturday
Govt to facilitate exports thru air cargo from Sylhet: Momen
If Khaleda slow poisoned, Fakhrul will be accused: Quader
WHO cautions against travel curbs over new variant
Man killed in N'ganj gas pipeline blast
Jubo League leader shot dead in mid-river
Firefighter dies after falling sick dousing Ctg factory fire
BNP fails to appreciate PM's generosity to Khaleda: Info Minister
SSC examinee found dead in Barishal
Most Read News
Half fare in BRTC buses for students from Dec 1
Germany to get its first woman foreign minister
WHO cautions against travel curbs over new variant
UK to ban travel from 6 countries
Tremor jolts capital, other parts of country
Man killed in N'ganj gas pipeline blast
BUET admission test results published, 67pc fail
Fears over new Covid variant hit Asian markets, oil prices
Man crushed under train at Gafargaon
Chattogram Test: Imperious Liton strikes maiden ton
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft