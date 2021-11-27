Mickey Arthur asks players to go for a series win

Sri Lanka's outgoing head coach Mickey Arthur was visibly happy at the end of the first Test match against the visiting West Indies team. The home team won the rain and bad-light affected match by a massive 187 runs.

The victorious team had no big celebration after the first Test. Maybe it is reserved for the series win.

"The hotel made a cake for the winning Sri Lankan team and also arranged bottles of beer", one of the hotel staff speaking exclusively over the telephone from Galle, said.

"Only the foreign coaching staff drank the beer in a small quantity. The players did not taste it. They (the players) cut the cake made for them", the source added.

Mickey Arthur in his speech asked the players to go for the series win rather than only being content with the first Test win or drawn series", the other source added.

The players are determined to win the second Test beginning on Monday and give a farewell gift to their head coach.

The team was given a day off on Friday and the next training session is scheduled for Saturday.





