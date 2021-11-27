Video
Riviera Independence Cup

Sk Russel take on Uttar Baridhara in opener today

Published : Saturday, 27 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra will face Uttar Baridhara Club in the opening match of the Independence Cup football 2021 today (Saturday) at 3:30 pm at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur, Dhaka.
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni will inaugurate the event as the chief gust on the day.
A total of 15 teams playing the event dividing into four groups.
The group and teams are:
Group-A: Dhaka Abahani, Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society and Swadhinata Krira Sangha
Group-B: Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra, Uttar Baridhara Club and Air Force Football Team
Group-C: Saif Sporting Club, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra and Army Football Team
Group-D: Bashundhara Kings, Chittagong Abahani, Bangladesh Police and Navy Football Team.





