Sk Russel take on Uttar Baridhara in opener today

Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra will face Uttar Baridhara Club in the opening match of the Independence Cup football 2021 today (Saturday) at 3:30 pm at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur, Dhaka.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni will inaugurate the event as the chief gust on the day.

A total of 15 teams playing the event dividing into four groups.

The group and teams are:

Group-A: Dhaka Abahani, Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society and Swadhinata Krira Sangha

Group-B: Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra, Uttar Baridhara Club and Air Force Football Team

Group-C: Saif Sporting Club, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra and Army Football Team

Group-D: Bashundhara Kings, Chittagong Abahani, Bangladesh Police and Navy Football Team.







