Riviera Independence Cup
Sk Russel take on Uttar Baridhara in opener today
Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra will face Uttar Baridhara Club in the opening match of the Independence Cup football 2021 today (Saturday) at 3:30 pm at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur, Dhaka.
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni will inaugurate the event as the chief gust on the day.
A total of 15 teams playing the event dividing into four groups.
The group and teams are:
Group-A: Dhaka Abahani, Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society and Swadhinata Krira Sangha
Group-B: Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra, Uttar Baridhara Club and Air Force Football Team
Group-C: Saif Sporting Club, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra and Army Football Team
Group-D: Bashundhara Kings, Chittagong Abahani, Bangladesh Police and Navy Football Team.