Sun Risers FA secures semis beating Mohammedan FA 4-0



A moment of the match between Fulbari Football Fighters Academy and Rohimnagar Football Academy in the Bashundhara Kings BFSF Under-14 Academy Cup Football 2021 on Friday on the historic Paltan Ground in Dhaka.

In the match, Miraz took the lead for the Sun Risers in the 24th minute. Masud Rana scored two in the 42nd and 45th minutes. Abu Sayeem Sarker nailed the coffin of the Pirojpur team scoring with a header in the 59th minute. Masud was named the man of the match for his contribution.

In the day's other match, Fulbari Football Fighters Academy outplayed Rohimnagar Football Academy by 3-0 at the same venue.

Sajedul Islam Zahid, who was later adjudged the player of the match, made a brace for Rohimnagar Football Academy while skipper Foridul Islam scored a lone goal.

Earlier, Football Academy Derai from Sunamganj as the first team moved to the semi-finals beating Fulbari Football Fighters from Kurigram by a solitary goal.

A total of 12 academy teams from different parts of the country are playing the event arranged by the Bangladesh Football Supporters' Forum (BFSF), the largest platform of local football fans. Bashundhara Kings is the title sponsor of the event.

The academy cup has already brought the attention of many with its consecutive successful editions which helped different league clubs to identify some 200 talented young booters. The organisers claimed that a few of the talented booters were picked for the BFF Elite Academy as well.

The ten-day tournament will be wrapped up with the final on 3 December.



