Workers of jute mills stage demo for arrears



Jute mill workers in Khulna demonstrate with sticks on Friday demanding arrear payment of workers of five set-ups including Khalishpur and Daulatpur jute mills as per the pay scale of 2015 and reopening of 25 jute mills. The photo was taken from BIDC Road of Khalishpur in the city. photo : Observer

Gonosanghati Andolon Khulna District Unit's Convener Munir Chowdhury Sohel also addressed the rally. Khulna, Nov 26: The workers of jute mills staged a protest rally in Khulna city for reopening of state-owned 25 closed jute mills and arrears payment of five mills including Khalishpur-Daulatpur Jute Mill according to 2015 pay scale.Jute mills workers brought out the procession with sticks and workers and leaders and activists of different organisations participated in it.The procession started from Daulatpur Jute Mill in Khalishpur industrial area and ended at People's Round Square. At the end of the procession, the demonstrators gathered and held a rally.At the rally, Left Democratic Alliance Convener Mizanur Rahman said the main reason for the loss of 25 closed jute mills is due to corruption by the corrupt officials and consultants of BJMC (Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation), minister and secretary of the ministries of jute and finance.The authorities are blaming the workers for the loss and have not paid the payment of the workers even after 17 months of the jute mills' closure, he added.Gonosanghati Andolon Khulna District Unit's Convener Munir Chowdhury Sohel also addressed the rally.